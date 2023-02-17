Lenten Luncheons will be hosted at several churches in the White Lake Area to commemorate the holy season. The luncheons will be at 12 p.m. each Wednesday in March. Proceeds will benefit the Lebanon Lutheran Church food pantry.
The luncheons begin March 1 at St. Peter's Episcopal in Montague, with guest speaker Raully Donahue, pastor of Ferry Memorial Reformed Church. Ferry will then host the March 8 luncheon with guest speaker Donna Morton, pastor of White Lake Congregational United Church of Christ. White Lake UCC will host the March 15 luncheon with David Meyers, St. Peter's Episcopal pastor, taking guest speaking honors. March 22 will see the luncheon take place at White Lake United Methodist Church with pastor Doug Ogden of Lebanon Lutheran speaking. Lebanon Lutheran will host the final luncheon March 29, with White Lake United Methodist pastor Tim Dibble the speaker.