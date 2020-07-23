We recently learned that we have been awarded a $2,000 stipend to participate in Libraries Lead with Digital Skills, an initiative of the American Library Association and the Public Library Association (PLA).
This program is sponsored by Grow with Google, the tech company’s economic opportunity initiative. The library will use the funding to work with young job seekers on things such as creating a resume and conducting an online job search. The series of four virtual workshops will start in early August. Watch for details on the website (wlclib.org) and social media. The classes will be free to participants, and computers and internet access are available at the library for anyone who needs them.
New Ultraviolet “Scrubbers” Installed to Enhance Library Air Quality
We are thrilled to announce that we were able to take another important step in keeping staff and patrons safe and healthy. Thanks to a very generous donation from Skip and Joy Lothmann, each of the library’s air handlers has been fitted with an ultraviolet unit that kills microbes in the air ducts. The more we learn about COVID-19 and how it is transmitted, the more we recognize the importance of enhanced filtration in our air handling systems. We are incredibly grateful to the Lothmanns for making this improvement possible at the library. Their real passion is for early literacy, and they have generously supported library outreach programs in the past, but under the circumstances they were willing to make this gift for the sake of the whole community.
FUN FACT: In the five weeks since the library re-opened, we have put books in the hands of over 700 people in our community. Tuesday and Thursday are typically our busiest days in this new normal.
