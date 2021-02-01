WHITEHALL – White Lake Nutrition has a new owner and a new location.
The business was originally located in Montague's Boardwell Plaza, but is now located next to Goober’s Bakery in Whitehall.
Ken Byrne, the new owner, said that nutrition has always been very important to him. As a volunteer fire fighter for the Montague Fire District Authority Byrne puts his body through a lot, and at the age of 65 credits good nutrition as being a big part of what keeps him going.
White Lake Nutrition was originally owned by Montague High School graduate and football player Shaun Hladki. Byrne, said through his daughter Heather, is a friends of Hladki.
Through keeping in touch with Hladki, Byrne learned that White Lake Nutrition was for sale. Hladki was moving to Ohio to continue working with the Herbalife brand of supplements that fuel the shakes, teas and coffees that are served at White Lake Nutrition.
Byrne’s daughter and son-in-law were running a business similar to White Lake Nutrition in Dearborn, and encouraged him to take over the business from Hladki.
“They (daughter and son-in-law) said, ‘Hey Dad you’re retired now. Do you want to think about doing something like this?’”
“I said, ‘You know what? That really sounds good, because I’ve always been one to be healthy.’”
White Lake Nutrition had their soft opening on Tuesday, Jan. 26, and a ribbon cutting event on Saturday, Jan. 30. The business is open Monday - Friday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
To learn more visit the Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/whitelakenutrition/