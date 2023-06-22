The Playhouse at White Lake presents their eight-weekend long, 23-showtime Summer Theatre Festival between June 30 and Aug. 20, including evening and matinee opportunities. The first Playhouse-produced show is LEAVING IOWA, by Tim Clue, running June 30, July 1 and 2, with evening shows at 7:30 p.m. and discounted matinees at 2 p.m. that weekend.
The spark behind Leaving Iowa comes from being children of parents from the now-dubbed "greatest generation." The story is a toast to their idealism and character and a little roast of their undying dedication to the classic family road trip. More specifically, it is the story of Don Browning, a middle-aged writer, who returns home and decides to finally take his father's ashes to his childhood home, as requested. But when Don discovers Grandma's house is now a grocery store, he begins traveling across Iowa searching for a proper resting place for his father. This father-and-son road trip shifts smoothly from the present to Don's memories of the annual, torturous vacations of his childhood. Don's existential journey leads him to reconcile his past and present at the center of the United States. Leaving Iowa is a postcard to anyone who has ever found himself or herself driving alone on a road, revisiting fond memories of his or her youth. Premiered at the Purple Rose Theatre Company, this production is underwritten by the White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce.
Showtimes for Leaving Iowa are June 30, July 1 at 7:30 p.m. and July 1-2 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $27 for the evening performances and $22 for the matinee performances, with $12 student rush tickets at the box office the day of the show. To learn more about LIVE concerts, White Lake Youth Theatre and the Summer Theatre Festival at The Playhouse, join the mailing list at their website or follow them on social media. Tickets are available online, at the Box Office door, and in advance at Whitehall City Hall during weekday business hours.