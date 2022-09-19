The 26th annual White Lake Pumpkinfest will take place Saturday, Oct. 8 in downtown Montague, featuring pumpkin-inspired contests, sales and the traditional pumpkin roll down the Dowling St. hill.
The pumpkin roll is the headline act, and pumpkins will be available for sale for $3 all morning leading up to the roll at 11 a.m.
Several contests will be part of the fun, including a pumpkin pie contest, a weigh-in to determine the biggest pumpkin, a carved pumpkin contest, a seed-spitting contest and more. A bake sale and arts and crafts fair, the latter taking place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., will also feature. The arts and crafts fair will include jewelry, clothing, holiday decorations and more.
Family-friendly activities are on the docket too, such as pumpkin chucking, pumpkin painting, hay rides, music, entertainment and food vendors, just to name a few.
For more information on the coming Pumpkinfest, visit whitelake.org or contact the area chamber of commerce at 231-893-4585.