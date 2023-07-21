WHITEHALL — White Lake resident Mary Morningstar celebrated her 100th birthday Wednesday. Her daughter threw her a huge party at White Lake Assisted Living, where Morningstar was showered with love from family and friends.
“I’ve never had so many people who were strangers turn out to be friends, and it was so wonderful to see so many of them,” Morningstar said.
Morningstar has lived an active and fruitful life. She was born in Shelby and her family moved to Stony Lake when she was seven years old, where her father owned a store.
“I spent my summers working in the store and I loved every minute of it,” said Morningstar. “Of course, Dad let us have time off in the afternoon to go to the beach with the rest of the kids. It was a wonderful place to grow up.”
She later became high school sweethearts with Norm, the man she would eventually marry at age 21. They had two children, Dennis Morningstar and Lois Bishop. Morningstar said Lois was a “wonderful birthday present,” as she was born the day after Mary’s birthday.
Norm was a farmer, with crops including peaches, pears, plums, asparagus and his main crop, cherries. When Mary graduated from high school, she went to nursing school at Hackley to study pediatrics, psychiatric and contagious diseases. Back when nurses were still required to wear the white uniforms and hats, she said they “had a wonderful time, but it was strict.” She worked in Hart and eventually made her way back to Shelby.
Morningstar named Annie Dickey, one of her school teachers, as one of the most influential people in her life.
“We just thought the world of her and she guided us,” Morningstar said. “She lived nearby the school and we went to her for our troubles.”
Ami Mott, executive director of White Lake Assisted Living, grew up across the street from Morningstar. She was greeted by Mary her first day of the job and Mary confirmed she was Ami, the little girl who grew up across the street.
“Mary remembers me when I was little, so we have a special bond,” said Mott.
With her experience in the nursing field and her personality in general, Morningstar is known to check up on others and continues to care for others to this day.
“Mary is a natural caregiver,” Mott said. “She still watches out for me. She will tell me when it’s time to go home at night.”
Morningstar’s only advice to others is to get exercise and fresh air. She has always been active throughout her life, even still today. Mott shared that up until a couple of years ago, Morningstar still would ride her red bike in the courtyard of the living facility.
Before she moved to White Lake Assisted Living, she enjoyed hiking and camping with her family and friends.To this day, she still helps guide their exercise class in the facility while encouraging the other residents to work hard.