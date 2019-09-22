MONTAGUE TWP. – It has long been believed that the famous 16th U.S. President, Abraham Lincoln, had a connection to the White Lake area through a woman named Hannah Lincoln Sammis.
Lincoln Sammis was believed to be the president’s first cousin, and is buried in the Sammis Cemetery, but that might not have been the case.
While doing research for her book “Michigan’s Haunted Lighthouses,” Dianna Stampfler learned about the supposed connection between the two Lincolns. Working to uncover whether the two were actually related, she wasn’t actually able to find anything that linked the two.
Stampfler is a writer and public relations consultant who operates the websites www.promotemichigan.com and www.mihauntedlighthouses.com.
“This summer, while speaking at the library in Montague (promoting my book), someone told me about Sammis (by then, I had already started Michigan Tombstone Tourist). I was immediately intrigued and began googling her and the cemetery the following day with the intent of writing a blog post about her family relationship to President Abraham Lincoln,” emailed Stampfler.
In her blog post, “The Mysterious Family Tree of Hannah Lincoln Sammis of Montague, Michigan,” Stampfler writes that Lincoln Sammis is from Bethel, Vt., she was married to Henry G. Sammis, and died in Muskegon County at the age of 87.
In 1860 a cemetery was established in Montague Township with the name of Harmon Cemetery. It was later changed to Sammis Cemetery, but the reason isn’t known.
Then in 1977 a marker was erected for Lincoln Sammis.
“Although it isn’t known exactly when the name was changed to Sammis Cemetery (as many members of the Sammis family are buried here), a marker was erected in 1977 which reads: Sammis Cemetery (1860), Hannah Lincoln Sammis, Cousin to Abe Lincoln,” writes Stampfler.
The first public reference to the presidential connection Stampfler found was in 1976 in an issue of The White Lake Observer that was written by Eleanor Seaman. Stampfler said the article gave no attribution to the source for Abraham Lincoln relationship.
Stampfler went so far as to even interview a member of Abraham Lincoln’s family.
“An e-mail from Ralph Lincoln, an 11th generation Lincoln who shares the same great grandfather as Abraham Lincoln (a third cousin of the former President) noted that since Lincoln’s father, Thomas, had only two brothers that a second cousin connection was also not possible, Stampfler writes.
“‘Would need time to research out on this end. If there is a connection,’ he respectfully said.”
Stampfler e-mailed that in addition to speaking to Lincoln’s relatives she checked with the different municipalities and historical groups in the area.
“When I wasn’t able to find the connection immediately online, I began e-mailing the City of Montague, Montague Township, Montague Museum, White Lake Historical Society and Muskegon County Genealogical Association. No one seemed to have much information other than the sign states that Hannah and Abe were cousins – as did a couple websites, but no one could show me how, she e-mailed.
“So, then I started using Newspapers.com, FamilySearch.org and Ancestry.com to review both family trees trying to find a connection. When I didn’t find one, I started contacting national Lincoln organizations, museums, historical societies and researchers…none of which could find a connection either.”
When she began her investigation, Stampfler wrote that she was hoping that the connection was indeed legitimate. However, she was disappointed to find out that wasn’t actually the case.
Stampfler is hopeful that she is incorrect, and encourages people to contact her if they have any information.
To read Stampfler’s blog post on Hannah Lincoln Stammis visit: https://tinyurl.com/y6eokrfr.