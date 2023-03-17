With the winter season coming to an end, the White Lake Sailing School (WLSS) is preparing to open back up for its 97th season. Completely open to the public, the WLSS prides itself on its long-running history of a dedicated and successful school supporting the love of sailing. Through sound training by experienced instructors, the WLSS passes this passion for sailing onto their community for all to enjoy the popular watersport. Sailing is one of the oldest recreational sports, and locals to White Lake can enjoy the sport while also taking in the beautiful surroundings of their community from the water.
As a nonprofit corporation, all the WLSS classes are open to the public. While many might consider the WLSS to be aimed more toward kids, the WLSS also offers classes to adults. Their target ages are seven to 16 years old, but more adults each year are wanting to learn the skills of sailing as well.
The multiple programs the WLSS offers are Introduction to Sailing, Intermediate Sailing, Opti Green, Racing Skills, the White Lake Jr. Race Team and Adult Sailing Series. Ranging from different ages and skill levels with descriptions of each course, the WLSS has opportunities for anyone of any age or skill level looking to learn how to sail.
The WLSS not only provides public classes where multiple people are participating in a session, but private sailing lessons are available as well. These classes are accessible to anyone looking for a single-time experience, or could go for as long as a summer-long experience, depending on what the student wishes to get out of their lessons.
The WLSS also hosts many events in the White Lake community. They’re active and competitive in the West Michigan Youth Sailing Association regatta series, and this upcoming season will also include a revamped Opti (small, single-handed dinghy) program and more International 420 (popular for racing and teaching) sailing opportunities.
“We definitely are always aiming to expose more people to the sailing school and grow the programs. We feel sailing offers an amazing opportunity for youth to learn critical thinking skills, build confidence in themselves and expand their awareness and knowledge of water sports. Developing lifelong skills and participating in a sport they can enjoy the rest of their life is an added bonus,” shared Kerry Smith, past director and current board member. “We are passionate about sharing the sport of sailing as it is such a personal enriching sport as well as a great way to build community.”
Classes will begin June 12 and continue until Aug. 1. Session enrollment is limited, so those interested are encouraged to register early. To register, visit wlsailingschool.com/sailing-programs.
The WLSS website can be viewed at www.wlsailingschool.com, and contains information regarding future weekly sailing schedules, instructors, donations, photos and where to make payments for classes.