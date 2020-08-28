MONTAGUE – It was a welcome visit this morning at the White Lake Senior Center (WLSC) when Muskegon County Commissioner Kenneth Mahoney, a member of the Senior Millage’s Senior Advisory Committee, met leaders of Montague Township and Christi Marsh, Director of the WLSC, to deliver Montague Township a $9,000 check from the Senior Millage.
The funding allows the Township to direct its 2020 allocation in a manner of its choice to help promote senior programming for its residents. The purpose of the White Lake Senior Center is to enhance the quality of life of area seniors citizens by offering programs, services and social activities.
At a recent township meeting, the leadership conveyed to Commissioner Mahoney its decision to direct the funding to the White Lake Senior Center. The Commissioner was then able to get the check for the Township.
Jeff King, Supervisor of Montague Township, said, “Montague Twp Board is pleased to donate our 2020 allocation of Senior Millage Funds to the White Lake Senior Center (WLSC).” King added, “In the future, we look forward to partnering with the WLSC to distribute funds both for the center and individual needs of Township residents.”
King was joined by Montague Township Treasurer Tracy Korthase and Commissioner Mahoney in presenting the funds to Christi Marsh, Director, White Lake Senior Center
Marsh said, “This is truly a blessing. Our fundraising has suffered during these challenging times while
dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic.” Marsh added, “These funds will help us to immediately improve our failing lighting. This will improve the social experience for our seniors while they work on projects at the center.”
Those wanting to make donations to the center may do so at: WLSC, 8741 Ferry Street, Montague, MI 49437.