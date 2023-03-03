WHITEHALL — White Lake Solid Waste Authority will not hold a Pride Day this spring due to the current cell the authority works with nearing capacity, it was announced at the Whitehall city council meeting Tuesday.
Councilman Dick Connell passed along that information and said the authority hopes to schedule a Pride Day in the fall; at that point the hope is that a new cell will have been completed.
The authority's Pride Day allows residents to bring in larger items or accumulated trash to the authority at no cost, although commercial trash, tires, appliances, brush and trees are not permitted. However, the current state of the cell precluded the authority from holding such a day this spring.
Muskegon County commissioner Kim Cyr, who attended the meeting, told the council that regulatory delays impeded work on constructing a new cell for a year. The authority is hoping to complete a new cell by August, but a worst-case scenario of further delays could result in solid waste needing to be hauled to another cell, which would cost taxpayers more money.
Another matter discussed at the meeting was the lack of updates on the construction of Tannery Bay, the new group of townhouses on White Lake. Councilman Scott Brown expressed frustration that the council and the public has not received more updates on the area, particularly public access points that were part of the original deal to construct it. Mayor Steven Salter offered later that the plan has had to be reworked because original plans to include a restaurant in the public access area sputtered due to lack of interest from proprietors. The new plan, Salter said, is that an acre will be set aside for public access, which he believes will be a better deal.
"I think Tannery Bay will be a positive to our community," Salter said.
The third major update came from Councilman Jeff Holmstrom, who reported that it was his understanding that ProMed Ambulance Muskegon has dropped some of its fleet of ambulances, which could result in an increased response time to the area. City manager Scott Huebler added that there is a national shortage of paramedics, which could have been a factor in ProMed's ambulance reduction.
The council later noted that a March 27 date is being targeted for a public hearing on Goodrich Park improvements. The park is hoping to be awarded a Michigan DNR passport grant, which Huebler said "could accelerate our plans by four to five years".