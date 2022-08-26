MONTAGUE — The White Lake Area Sportfishing Association hosted its annual Fish Boil last Saturday, serving 540 dinners and raising enough money to continue the association's work raising walleye to aid fisheries both here and around West Michigan.
White Lake Sportfishing Association hosts annual Fish Boil
Andy Roberts
