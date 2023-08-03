The Summer Theatre Festival brings The Book of Will to life Aug. 11-13, through a partnership with The Actor’s Workshop of West Michigan.
The story is a funny one, and based on real history, performed at The Playhouse at White Lake. The King’s Men are getting the band back together. Their goal: to gather William Shakespeare's scattered masterpieces and save his words before they’re lost to history. The Bard has barely been dead for three years when a pirated Hamlet rip-off hits a stage near the Globe Theatre. His old acting troupe friends are livid. To save Will’s works for the ages, they hatch a near-impossible plan to collect his words on paper, setting them off on a bonkers race against time through London. Their hearts are on the line and those they love are counting on them—to maybe leave a legacy that will last forever.
Lauren Gunderson is one of the US’s most celebrated and widely performed playwrights, most recently writing the acclaimed adaptation of The Time-Traveler’s Wife.
Denver publication Westword wrote of her adaptation, "[Gunderson] has peopled the stage with lively, historically based characters … She paints a vivid portrait of the times in language sometimes formal, sometimes poetic and often … contemporary … She also gives a real feel for theater life and what it means to be an actor; you sense this is a work of both scholarship and love … [The Book of Will] serves as homage to those who sacrificed to make the first folio happen and to Shakespeare’s magnificent words.”
Tickets are available online now, at the box pffice door one hour prior to shows, and in advance at Whitehall City Hall, during business hours. To learn more about the upcoming First Friday Michigan Music concert series, White Lake Youth Theatre’s Saturday School for the Arts or offerings at the Summer Theatre Festival at The Playhouse, join the mailing list at their website or follow them on social media.