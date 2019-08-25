WHITE LAKE AREA –Swimmers should take caution before plunging into White Lake.
Public Health Muskegon County has issued algal bloom warnings for a number of beaches and boat launches.
According to a Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) document from Public Health algal blooms are cyanobacteria.
The FAQ reads, “Cyanobacteria (cy·a·no·bac·te·ri·a), also known as blue-green algae, are a natural part of lakes, rivers, and ponds. Unfortunately, some cyanobacteria can produce toxins, called cyanotoxins (cy·a·no·tox·ins), that can make people and animals sick.
“When conditions are right, these organisms can rapidly increase to form cyanobacterial blooms—or Harmful Algal Blooms (HABs). These blooms can last a few days, weeks, or longer, and are considered harmful because they may contain cyanotoxins. A bloom can start out small, become very large in size, and may give off a bad odor.”
There are three types of warnings that Public Health can issue for algal blooms: beware, warning and dangerous. Signs are placed at the location where the algal blooms were found, and indicate the potential risk of the area.
Beware signs have been placed at Maple Grove Park in Montague and Goodrich Park in Whitehall. Warning signs have been placed at Crosswinds Marine Service in Whitehall and Montague’s Municipal Boat Launch.
However, not all algal blooms produce cyanotoxins, and it is difficult to tell simply by looking at them. Testing is required to see if they can be harmful to humans.
Public Health does not actively monitor algal blooms in local bodies of waters. However, if a complaint is made someone will be sent to inspect the water, and collect samples for testing.
Operations manager Michael Eslick, Public Health Muskegon County, said special indicator strips are used to determine the potential risk level for an area. Samples are also collected and tested by the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE).
These samples are used to determine the total, in parts per billion, of the algal bloom’ and its relative risk. Once the tests have been completed Public Health will receive a notification from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.
The potential risk of cyanotoxins produced by algal blooms include:
• Skin irritation such as rashes, hives and blisters
• Asthmatic symptoms
• Runny eyes
• Throat irritation
• Stomach pain
• Vomiting
• Diarrhea
• Weakness
• Numbness
• Dizziness
• Harm to the liver and kidneys
Symptoms due to exposure can appear in a matter hours or days, and the severity of them is dependent on the type of cyanobacteria. People exposed, or believe they are exposed should check with their doctor and call Poison Control at 800-222-1222.
If symptoms are severe they should visit the emergency room.
Pets and livestock should not be exposed to cyanotoxins as well. Symptoms typically occur more quickly in animals, and dogs are more susceptible since they are likely to drink water containing HABs.
Contact your veterinarian if you believe your animals have been exposed, and call Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD), Animal Industry Division (AID) at 800-292-3939. The AID is attempting to track these HABs.
Eating fish caught in these areas may increase your risk of exposure. The level of risk is dependent on the level of cyanotoxins found in the area, and for how long they’ve been in bloom.
You can reduce your risk by eating only the filets of the fish, and not the guts. Filets should be thoroughly rinsed before being consumed.
If you suspect there is a HAB in your area e-mail EGLE at AlgaeBloom@michigan.gov or call 800-662-9278.