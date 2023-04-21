MONTAGUE — Public speaking is a common fear for many people. The White Lake Toastmasters help members grow as both speakers and listeners, while making new friends and having fun in the process. They hosted their first combined meeting Tuesday, April 11 at The Book Nook and Java Shop in Montague and are continuing to accept new members to their group.
“Sometimes it’s listening or moderating a panel or dealing with difficult audience members,” White Lake Toastmasters president Barbara Sheren said. “The second event is Table Topics, which is impromptu speaking. You’re asked to speak for one to two minutes on something you just heard or a challenge to describe something. The third part is an oral evaluation of the two speeches that were given earlier. It challenges our members to listen and be critical thinkers about what they saw. So it hits upon public speaking, being an audience member and being a speaker.”
To break the ice before the speeches, one person is assigned to be the “joke master” of that evening's meeting. They tell a joke to ease people's nerves, especially those who are doing speeches that day.
“That’s a good beginning task to give someone who’s very shy or being challenged to speak in public,” said Sheren. “Then the word of the day allows us to think about how we can interject that interesting word into our speeches. The word of the day is to expand our vocabulary. It might be a new word, it might be familiar, but whatever it is we have to think about interjecting it, when we might not use it. Language, humor, all of those are parts of public speaking that are used in different ways.”
Member Lori Lundell was assigned word of the day at their last meeting. She decided on “zeitgeist.”
“I just happen to have a list of cool words I like to keep when I hear something on a podcast or am reading an article and I see a neat word I’ve never heard before,” Lundell said.
Sheren, like many other members, has noticed many benefits from participating in Toastmasters not only in her previous profession, but also in her personal life.
“I was a teacher by trade before I retired,” said Sheren. “It helped me grow as a teacher to be able to explain directions more clearly, to do evaluations when the kids were presenting reports, and different things I had them do in the classroom. I could do a better job with being positive, yet being able to give them a place to grow without damaging self esteem. It helped me for my profession. It also improved my self confidence.”
With word of the day and table topics specifically, these parts of Toastmasters require members to think critically and get creative on the spot.
“I sometimes refer to Toastmasters as my brain aerobics because some people go to exercise class, this is my way to keep from losing language as I grow older,” Sheren said. “So I’m challenged by new ideas. It’s helped me when I had a career in teaching, it is my social network, and it is also a way for my brain to stay flexible.”
Members treat their Toastmasters meetings not only as a way of growing educationally, but also finding a social network in the close-knit environment.
“It’s a good way to connect with others in the community,” Lundell said “It’s a learning experience, not only in that you learn about public speaking and how to improve those skills, but also you learn from listening to everyones speeches. Different people give different speeches on a variety of topics. It can be quite educational and it’s fun as well. It’s always in your best interest to continue learning.”
The White Lake Toastmasters meet at 5:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month at The Book Nook and Java Shop in Montague.