Sunday Services are held at 10:30 a.m. and a warm welcome is extended to all. As an “Open and Affirming” congregation of the United Church of Christ we strive to live what we believe: “No matter who you are, or where you are on life’s journey, you are welcome here.”
Holy Communion is celebrated on the first Sunday of every month and is open to all, without condition. Sunday worship is mostly informal and worshippers may participate as much or as little as they choose. Services include the singing of hymns, both familiar and new, a thoughtful message from Pastor Donna Morton and awesome music beautifully presented by our music minister Alisa Ross. Coffee and good conversation follows Sunday services in the Fellowship Hall.
Mid-month, Ash Wednesday (Feb. 22) will be observed with a 5:30 p.m. worship service and a soup supper afterward. Ash Wednesday marks the beginning of Lenten season in the Christian calendar; six weeks in which to reflect and prepare for Christ's crucifixion and death on Good Friday and resurrection on Easter.
White Lake Congregational UCC is located at 1809 S. Mears Ave. in Whitehall and is accessible. More information about WLCUCC can be found at www.facebook.com/churchonthebikepath/ .
The church office is open Monday-Wednesday mornings until 11 AM; telephone (231) 893-3265.