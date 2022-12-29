The Red Cross Blood drive comes to White Lake United Congregational Church Tuesday, Jan. 3 from noon until 4:45 p.m. On Saturday, Jan. 7, the Lifeline Screening Van will be in our parking lot. An appointment is required; call 866-895-3370. And finally, Jan. 8 at 10:30 a.m. is White Lake UCC's Sunday worship service, with "coffee and" in the Fellowship Hall thereafter. For additional information, telephone the church office Monday-Wednesday until 11 a.m. at 231-893-3265 or see the church Facebook page at: www.facebook.com/churchonthebikepath/
White Lake UCC hosting blood drive, lifeline screening this week
Andy Roberts
