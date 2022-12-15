On the fourth and final Sunday in Advent, Dec. 18, the White Lake Congregational UCC worship service at 10:30 a.m. will feature a children's Christmas program. Pastor Donna Morton's sermon is titled: "The Power of Yes." The church's traditional Christmas Eve Candlelight Service with Holy Communion will be held Saturday, Dec. 24 at 6:30 p.m. This service includes Scripture readings telling of the Nativity of Christ and the singing of Christmas carols accompanied by Alisa Ross on piano and pipe organ. Pastor Donna's sermon is titled: "Christmas Magic." All are invited and welcome to the "Open and Affirming" congregation of the United Church of Christ. White Lake Congregational is located at 1809 S. Mears Ave., in Whitehall. More information may be found at Facebook.com/churchonthebikepath.

