On the fourth and final Sunday in Advent, Dec. 18, the White Lake Congregational UCC worship service at 10:30 a.m. will feature a children's Christmas program. Pastor Donna Morton's sermon is titled: "The Power of Yes." The church's traditional Christmas Eve Candlelight Service with Holy Communion will be held Saturday, Dec. 24 at 6:30 p.m. This service includes Scripture readings telling of the Nativity of Christ and the singing of Christmas carols accompanied by Alisa Ross on piano and pipe organ. Pastor Donna's sermon is titled: "Christmas Magic." All are invited and welcome to the "Open and Affirming" congregation of the United Church of Christ. White Lake Congregational is located at 1809 S. Mears Ave., in Whitehall. More information may be found at Facebook.com/churchonthebikepath.
White Lake UCC invites all to upcoming Christmas celebrations
Andy Roberts
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Trending Food Videos
Latest e-Edition
White Lake Beacon
- Already a subscriber? Click the image on the left to view the latest e-edition.
- Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.
News In Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.