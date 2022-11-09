All are invited to White Lake Congregational United Church of Christ to participate in a study group meeting Thursday evenings (excluding Thanksgiving) at 6 p.m. during Advent. Pastor Donna Morton will lead the group and Adam Hamilton's book "Incarnation" will be part of the study. A light supper will be served. On Sunday, Nov. 20 at 10:30 a.m. worship, the food collected for the White Lake Food Pantry will be blessed and sent on to serve the needs of the community. Following services will be the traditional "hanging of the greens," including a potluck meal. White Lake Congregational United Church of Christ is located at 1809 S. Mears Ave. in Whitehall. For additional information, call the church office Monday-Wednesday mornings at 231-893-3265 or visit Facebook.com/churchonthebikepath.
White Lake UCC invites participants to weekly Advent study group
Andy Roberts
