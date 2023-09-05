White Lake Congregational United Church of Christ and Feeding America West Michigan are partnering once again to bring fresh food to those in need Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023. There is no cost to receive groceries; however, attendees are asked to provide basic information on household size, etc. at registration beginning at 9:30 a.m. Distribution will start around 10 a.m. in the church parking lot, 1809 S. Mears Ave., Whitehall. Mears Avenue is currently under construction, but is open to traffic. Please be patient and follow the signs. For more information, please contact the church office Monday-Thursday mornings at 231-893-3265 or FeedWM.org/mobile-pantry-schedule.

