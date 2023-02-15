Transfiguration Sunday, Feb. 19 commemorates an event chronicled in the Gospels when Jesus is transfigured atop Mount Tabor, which was a miracle when Jesus becomes “radiant” in glory.
It is one of four such miracles in the life of Jesus; the others, his baptism, crucifixion, resurrection and ascension. The worship service will begin at 10:30 a.m. and will feature special music presented by Alisa Ross, Music Minister. Fellowship time follows.
Ash Wednesday marks the beginning of Lent in the Christian calendar. Lent is a period of about six weeks, when Christians prepare for the Resurrection through prayer and meditation. White Lake Congregational UCC will observe this Holy Day with a worship service at 5:30 p.m. when, after the sermon, Pastor Donna Morton will bless and distribute ashes. In this ritual, ashes symbolize sorrow for our sins and that we seek repentance for them. A simple soup supper will follow. Free-will donations will be gratefully received.
The church is located at 1809 S. Mears Ave., in Whitehall. More information can be obtained from the church’s page on Facebook (facebook.com/churchonthebikepath) or by calling the church office at 231-893-3265, Monday to Wednesday mornings.