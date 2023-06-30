Summer is in full swing and the invitation to all is out for White Lake Congregational UCC's annual Strawberry Social, taking place Friday, July 7 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The menu includes strawberry shortcake and sundaes, made with fresh strawberries from a local farm. In addition to yummy treats, the fun will feature games and music. The event will take place indoors, in the church Fellowship Hall at 1809 S. Mears Ave. in Whitehall. For more information, telephone the church office at (231) 893-3265, Monday-Wednesday mornings or visit www.facebook.com/churchonthebikepath.

