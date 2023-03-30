Holy Week begins Sunday, Apr. 2 at White Lake Congregational Church, 1809 S. Mears Ave. in Whitehall with Palm Sunday services at 10:30 a.m. Pastor Donna Morton's sermon is entitled "Regret." A time of fellowship follows the service. The most solemn day of the week, Good Friday will be observed Apr. 7 with a service, including Holy Communion at 6 p.m. Easter Sunday, Apr. 9 will begin with brunch at 9:30 a.m. (a free will offering will be accepted) followed by worship with Holy Communion at 10:30 a.m. A warm welcome is extended to all. More information can be obtained from the church’s Facebook page (facebook.com/churchonthebikepath) or by calling the church office at 231-893-3265, Monday to Wednesday mornings.
White Lake UCC welcomes all to Holy Week events
