Outdoor worship has become a summer tradition at White Lake Congregational. This year (weather permitting), services will be held on the third Sundays of June, July and August. All will begin at 10:30 a.m. Everyone is invited to join us in our parking lot under Mother Nature's leafy canopy - BYOC (bring your own chair.) For more information, telephone the church office Monday through Wednesday mornings at 231-893-3265 or visit: www.facebook.com/churchonthebikepath.

