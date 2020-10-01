MUSKEGON – The Community Foundation for Muskegon County announces that the White Lake University Women’s (WLUW) Scholarship is taking applications for the 2021/2022 school year.
This scholarship is for an adult female student who is enrolled in a program pursuing any degree at any college, university or vocational/technical school. Student must have completed a semester within the calendar year with a 2.25 GPA, be a resident of the Montague or Whitehall school districts, and demonstrate financial need.
Applications are submitted online through the Community Foundation website, www.muskegonfoundation.org/scholarships.
The online application deadline is February 1, 2021
White Lake University Women is a service organization which promotes lifelong learning and encourages continued education.
The Community Foundation for Muskegon County was created in 1961 by local residents to improve the quality of life in their communities. A publicly supported community endowment, the Foundation works with donors, grantees, advisers, and communities to identify and support the issues that shape our area. Learn more at www.muskegonfoundation.org.