The Community Foundation for Muskegon County announces that the White Lake University Women’s (WLUW) Scholarship is taking applications for the 2023-24 school year.
This scholarship is for an adult female student who is enrolled in a program pursuing any degree at any college, university, or vocational/technical school. Student must have completed a semester within the calendar year with a 2.25 GPA, be a resident of the Montague or Whitehall school districts, and demonstrate financial need.
Applications are submitted online through the Community Foundation’s website, www.muskegonfoundation.org/scholarships.
Application deadline is Feb. 1, 2023.
White Lake University Women is a service organization that promotes lifelong learning and encourages continued education.