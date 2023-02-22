White Lake VFW Post 3256 members, including veteran Joel Evertsen, Auxiliary President Deb Cincush, and senior vice president of Auxiliary and Patriotic Instructor Gloria Hesse, presented quilts to local veterans at SKLD nursing home in Whitehall earlier this month, just in time for Valentine's Day. The quilts came from Quilts of Love at Trinity Lutheran Church in New Era.

