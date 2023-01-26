Area residents are welcome to liven up the cold winter next weekend by participating in the White Lake Wanderland events taking place Feb. 3-5.
The Wanderland events will span throughout Whitehall and Montague and involve many local businesses, giving residents and visitors alike an opportunity to sample the area's offerings. Participants can post social media photos using the hashtag #whitelakewanderland23 for a chance to win prizes.
The events begin Friday afternoon with an apparel theme of Flannel Frenzy. The White Lake Snow Farmers will host a sledding hill outing on Hanson St., allowing kids of all ages to sled and learn from the Snow Farmers about the process of making artificial snow. There will be hot chocolate available courtesy of Colby's Cafe and Brew. Later Friday, the Hot Toddy Tour allows participants to purchase unique beverages at many local bars and restaurants in Whitehall and Montague. Participating establishments range from Bone Ends in Whitehall to Oh Brothers in Montague and many places in between.
Saturday brings a new apparel theme, Better in Your Sweater, with ugly sweaters encouraged. The afternoon sees Fetch Brewing Company hosting the Winter Wanderland's Cardboard Sled Race on the Hanson St. sledding hill. Registration for the race is 10 a.m. to noon, with the races beginning at noon and going until 1 p.m. Competition is divided by age groups.
If there's any energy left after the sled races, participants can head to Goodrich Park from 2 to 4 p.m. for the snow sculpture contest, hosted by HarborLight Credit Union. Open to all ages, the sculpture contest invites competitors to get creative, building anything from snowmen to castles. The Montague police department will be on site grilling free hot dogs.
Also from 2 to 4 p.m. several locations will host bonfires, with various activities available at each stop. Locations include White Lake United Methodist Church (this one from 12 to 2 p.m.), North Grove Brewers, the Arts Council of White Lake, Goodrich Park, Sawyer's Brewing and Buttermilk Park Skating Rink.
Buttermilk Park will also be the site of the Snowshoe Shuffle from 3 to 5 p.m. Guests will solve a puzzle with a snowshoed walk through the woods. Snowshoes will be available to borrow and the White Lake Snow Farmers will guide you.
Sunday features Party in Your Cardi, with cardigans the preferred attire. Brunch Bites at Sawyer's will offer tasty appetizers with Art of Cookery chef Valerie Hanson from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and from noon to 2 p.m., several local restaurants will participate in the Mimosa Meander, giving guests the chance to explore the area with their favorite breakfast beverages.
The event concludes with the Spoons and Tunes fundraiser from 4 to 7 p.m. at North Grove Brewers. Several area restaurants will bring their best soups and chilis for sampling, with live music from the Nomads Bluegrass Band. Proceeds benefit the area beautification fund. Cost is $12 per person and $5 for children 12 and under, with a family rate of $30 for four or more.
For a complete list of participating businesses and more information, visit whitelakewanderland.com.