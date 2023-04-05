The White Lake Youth Theatre (WLYT) hopes to pack (at least) 50 kids onstage for their 50th anniversary this season, as part of the 2023 Summer Theatre Festival. The Playhouse at White Lake, home to WLYT, invites all lakeshore students from any district or homeschool, ages eight through 18, to audition for this Summer Theatre Festival Play, Tuesday, April 11 or Thursday, April 13, from 4 to 6 pm. Actors ages eight and nine are needed from 4 to 4:45 p.m. only, and can attend either or both dates. Actors ages 10 (by rehearsal start date) to 18 are invited for either, or both full sessions. No experience necessary. Students should come dressed in comfortable clothing and be ready to move and have fun. Parents can find and complete the Google form Actor Audition Application in advance, so they can just relax and have fun when they arrive.
In celebration of this milestone 50th anniversary, The White Lake Youth Theatre offers a musical adaptation of the children's literature classic, The Wind in the Willows, this season. The Wind in the Willows was first an award-winning book of animal tales by Kenneth Grahame, which began as a series of bedtime stories for his son, and was published in 1908. The beautifully written work, with its evocative descriptions of the countryside interspersed with exciting adventures, became a classic of English children’s literature. This musical children's theatre version shares the adventures of several animal friends and neighbors in the English countryside—primarily Mole, Rat, Toad, and Badger. In this production, a large ensemble cast tells the story in an engaging, movement-rich presentation.
Although the animals converse, philosophize, and behave like humans, each creature also retains its distinctive animal habits. The cast detail many of Toad’s adventures in a choral, musical fashion, as he eventually steals a car and gets arrested, escapes, and is finally rescued, ending in a celebratory feast among the friends on the river bank. Tied together with movement and starring a large, ensemble cast of 8-18 year olds from the West Michigan shoreline, this iconic children’s story comes to life onstage, boldly portrayed by a wide range of ages and actors in our White Lake Youth Theatre company.
WLYT Summer Rehearsals will run weekday afternoons from June 12 to July 30. A detailed schedule is announced after casting. The WLYT Summer Play Performance Dates: July 28 and 29 at 7:30 p.m., and July 30 at 2 p.m. Tickets are already on sale at The Playhouse at White Lake’s website and social media. All information, audition applications and play details can be found there also. Email White Lake Youth Theatre Director Cindy Beth Davis-Dykema with questions about these auditions, the WLYT Saturday School for the Arts (returning in October) or Summer Day Camp programming at davis-dykema@cityofwhitehall.org.