The Summer Theatre Festival at The historic Playhouse at White Lake features their youngest performers over the weekend of July 28, 29 and 30. In celebration of their 50th anniversary, the White Lake Youth Theatre (WLYT) offers a musical adaptation of the children's literature classic, The Wind in the Willows, this season. White Lake Youth Theatre was established in 1973 as a summer play program, but has since grown into the year-round educational youth arts branch of The Playhouse at White Lake. Inspired to develop a compassionate community of youth artists, the program offers a Saturday School for the Arts with classes for ages 3-18 in theatre, music and movement, along with a six-week long Summer Play Camp that provides areas of individualized study in acting, singing, scenic arts, stage combat and dance. The culmination of that Summer Play Camp workshop is the musical, The Wind in the Willows, which will be performed for two evening shows at 6:30 p.m., and close with a 2 p.m. matinee on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
The Wind in the Willows was first an award-winning book of animal tales by Kenneth Grahame, which began as a series of bedtime stories for his son, and was published in 1908. This musical children's theatre adaptation shares the adventures of several animal friends and neighbors in the English countryside—primarily Mole, Rat, Toad, and Badger. In this production, a large ensemble cast tells the story in an engaging, movement-rich presentation.
Thirty students will showcase their performing talents along with their scenic arts creations, including dyed silks and play-themed crafts for sale as a fundraiser for the program. The concession stand will also be offering fresh-baked pastries, tea and other English countryside themed-foods with donations to the program. Tied together with movement and starring a large, ensemble cast of students ages seven to eighteen, this iconic children’s story comes to life through music, dance and state combat onstage. This production is underwritten by Carmichael Heating and Air Conditioning, who annually sponsor White Lake Youth Theatre programs.
To learn more about live concerts, White Lake Youth Theatre offerings and the Summer Theatre Festival at The Playhouse, join the mailing list at The Playhouse website or follow them on social media. Tickets are available online, at the Box Office door one hour prior to shows, and in advance at Whitehall City Hall during weekday business hours. Contact Cindy Beth Davis-Dykema at davis-dykema@cityofwhitehall.org with inquiries about rentals, reduced rate matinee prices or season flex passes that offer deep savings on seeing more shows.