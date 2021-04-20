WHITEHALL – All local teenagers, ages 12-18 are encouraged to attend auditions for The White Lake Youth Theatre (WLYT) over two afternoons next week.
The WLYT will present a weekend of one-acts this summer as part of the Summer Theatre Festival, exploring humor and drama through rich characters in this sad yet sweet, fun and funny double-production workshop. The in-person production will be presented daily on July 23, 24 and 25, 2021 at The Playhouse at White Lake.
Actors between the ages of 12-18 are invited to audition for these plays which offer plenty of opportunities for vibrant character development and a return to connection in the White Lake Youth Theatre community. Both plays will be presented back-to-back at every performance over the weekend run in the Summer Theatre Festival. Rehearsals
will run several afternoons a week, mainly on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays in the months of June and July. The summaries for both plays and the audition application and details of the production workshop are listed under Theatre Arts Education at the website below. The White Lake Youth Theatre will be directed by Cindy Beth Davis-Dykema at The Playhouse at White Lake, in-person (or rescheduled for those in quarantine.) Even if students are going on vacation or away to the camp, they should plan to audition and simply list their conflicts for consideration in casting.
There are 14 roles available in both productions, for a total of 28 potential roles for teenage actors. The Playhouse will also be producing another WLYT production in the style of Theatre for Young Audiences which will feature our younger actors ages 6-12, with several roles available for older actors 12-18 as well, for a production planned over the weekend of August 19-21. More information will be available as those plans unfold.
Technical theatre and arts administration roles are also available for those who are interested in helping backstage. There is a $75 workshop fee for a student’s involvement in WLYT, but full and partial scholarships are always available and no one is ever turned away due to financial strain. Email Cindy Beth at Davis-Dykema@cityofwhiethall.org for more information or with questions relating to the White Lake Youth Theatre.
BEFORE students audition, please be sure they are available for all meeting times.
● Wednesday and/or Thursday, April 28-29, 4-6 p.m. at the Playhouse in person (unless otherwise noted on our website that day.)
● Performance Week: (in-person, with any luck!) Tech Week- July 19-24 with 3 play performances: July 22, 23 and 24 (Two nightly
performances, with one matinee on Saturday at 2pm)
● Rehearsals will run 2-3 weekday afternoons, likely around 1-4 p.m., but will be set based off the cast’s conflicts and availability
● Rehearsals run early June throughout the production in July.