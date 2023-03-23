The White Lake Youth Theatre, housed at The Playhouse at White Lake celebrates its 50th anniversary year in 2023. Back when The Playhouse was owned by Blue Lake Fine Arts Camp, the White Lake Youth Theatre (WLYT) was established in 1973 as a summer play program, but has since grown under City of Whitehall ownership into the year-round, educational youth arts education branch of The Playhouse at White Lake. Designed to develop a compassionate community of youth artists, The Playhouse offers Spring Break and Summer Day Camps and Saturday School for the Arts courses of study for ages three to 18 in theatre, music, dance, improvisation and movement. In the spring, summer, and fall seasons, production workshops are also planned for ages five to 12 and 12 to 18 to offer students further opportunities to fine-tune those performance arts skills in a professional format, presented by youth, for Playhouse audiences.
Professional, experienced, artistic educators guide all White Lake Youth Theatre courses, camps and programs, complete with background checks, training and expertise in their fields of study. The Playhouse staff, educators and student artists are dedicated to serving the shoreline community, from young people to families, educators and citizens of all backgrounds, identities, races, religions and ages across the region. Diversity, equity, and inclusion are part of White Lake Youth Theatre’s fundamental vision, and are integral to the creation of a compassionate community, through the guidance of arts education. This work is demonstrated by never turning any student away, regardless of financial background or experience from White Lake Youth Theatre programming. Scholarships are provided with the help of sponsors like Carmichael Heating and Air Conditioning and individual donors who can “adopt a theatre kid” for the year.
In celebration of their 50th Anniversary, The White Lake Youth Theatre will offer a musical adaptation of the children's literature classic, The Wind in the Willows, as the 8-18 year old production workshop presented during the Summer Theatre Festival of The Playhouse at White Lake. Auditions will be held Tuesday and Thursday, Apr. 11 and 13, from 4 to 6 p.m., and are open to students of all schools. Students eight to 10 years old should only attend for the first 45 minutes, but those 10 and up are asked to stay for the entire session. Audition forms are available online, along with scheduling and fee information. The Wind in the Willows will rehearse in June and July, and present three performances over the weekend of July 28, 29 and 30. First an award-winning book of animal tales by Kenneth Grahame, which began as a series of bedtime stories for his son and was published in 1908, the beautifully written work, with its evocative descriptions of the countryside interspersed with exciting adventures, became a classic of English children’s literature.
This musical children's theatre version shares the adventures of several animal friends and neighbors in the English countryside, primarily Mole, Rat, Toad, and Badger. In this production, a large ensemble cast tells the story in an engaging, movement-rich presentation. Tied together with movement and starring a large, ensemble cast of 8-18 year olds from the West Michigan shoreline, this iconic children’s story will come to life on stage, portrayed by a wide range of ages and actors in the White Lake Youth Theatre company. To learn more about the White Lake Youth Theatre program and its spring and summer programs, visit theplayhouseatwhitelake.org or follow them on social media at The Playhouse at White Lake.