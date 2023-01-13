MONTAGUE — Walking through the doors of the North Auxiliary building next to St. James Lutheran Church in Montague, the smiling faces of members of the White River Rock Club (WRRC) welcomed their fellow insiders to their first meeting of 2023 Monday evening. Raffle tickets were given out to each guest when they walked through the door as part of the “door raffle”, which was the first raffle drawn for the large group settling into the meeting.
The White River Rock, Gem and Mineral Club is a non-profit organization that is a member of the Midwest Federation of Mineralogical & Geological Societies and the American Federation of Mineralogical Societies. With over 500 members on their Facebook page, the WRRC is a place for those with an interest in gems, rocks, minerals and fossils to gather for group activities and conversations regarding the mentioned topics.
Chris Rogers, the WRRC’s administrator, began the meeting with updates for the new year. After notifying those in the WRRC of what to expect in 2023, Rogers announced that the raffle will be drawn to members who donated toward the event. Several raffles were pulled out, and awards were distributed to the winners. Awards included different rocks and boxes filled with gems and minerals.
Not only does the WRRC host monthly meetings, but they take part in field trips and workshops.
They also have opportunities for children, including their children’s workshops. These workshops will serve as a fun and educational opportunity for children that will allow them to bring in their favorite rock and study and classify them with the help of the Children’s workshop director, Emily Nichols. The WRRC will use their newly purchased books “Rocks and Minerals” to study the minerals, rocks, fossils and crystals in more detail. The upcoming Children’s Workshop will take place at the White Lake Community Library Jan. 21. To sign up, visit www.whiteriverrockclub.com/Childrens-Workshop.
The WRRC’s field trips are yet to be announced, but Rogers stated at the meeting that the club is looking forward to visiting a rock exhibit at Calvin University. This four year-old club also has engaging workshops like wire wrapping stones, cabochon, tumbling and flint knapping, but currently does not have workshops set for the 2023 year as the club organizes the new opportunities the club will bring to its members.
The WRRC meets on the first Monday of every month. Guests are welcome to attend meetings, and encouraged to join the group at the WRRC’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/groups/228461367888883. For more information, visit the White River Rock Club’s website at www.whiteriverrockclub.com.