MONTAGUE — The backdrop of some White River Township residents' fight with National Grid Renewables regarding a proposed solar facility continued to loom over Tuesday's regularly scheduled board meeting, although the township also tackled more rudimentary issues as well.
The turnout, though, was larger than usual and judging by public comment, this was due to the ongoing issue of the solar facility, which was publicly proposed in November and has generated no shortage of discussion since due to its proposed size. Opponents have said that about one-sixth of the land mass of the small township would be taken up by the facility, and NGR has never publicly disputed that characterization.
Part of the meeting contained an acknowledgment from the board that it had completed a Freedom of Information Act request by NGR to disclose correspondence to, from and between the board members regarding solar, a request that may presage legal action. Township clerk Patti Sargent said the request took over 50 hours to complete and used about 1,000 pages of paper, "but I stopped counting", and added that the board members had to retain three copies of each email that was under the request's umbrella so they would have them available for legal reasons.
Public comment consisted of four people, three of whom addressed the solar controversy. Ruthie Eilers, a Claybanks Township resident, expressed sympathies on behalf of her home and said their residents support White River residents in the ongoing controversy.
Craig Smith, part of the Stop Industrial Solar in White River Township group, provided kudos to the board for maintaining professionalism and decency amid the controversy.
"Continue to be bold and courageous," Smith said, sentiments echoed by the fourth public speaker, Melissa Lorenz.
A report from planning commission chair Sue Lloyd included the news that an attorney from Williams and Works, the firm the township is working with on the solar issue, will meet with the commission Feb. 27 at 1 p.m. Lloyd noted the afternoon time of the meeting but said it was the only time the firm had available.
Also from Lloyd, the commission is considering a rezoning of the land once used by chemicals company Chemours as 'transitional open space', meaning the public would not be permitted until the still-polluted area was classified as having been cleaned up to a government agency's specifications. The land could be sold, but that would not change the zoning.
The meeting also featured financial reports from various departments in the township. One of them came from trustee Laura Anderson, who reported on the Chemours Environmental Impact Committee (CEIC) and its attempts to get correspondence from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) regarding ongoing cleanup efforts in the township from Chemours' previous presence there. Anderson said CEIC will have a meeting with EGLE Apr. 25.
"We are blessed to have CEIC in our community," Anderson said. "They are relentless."
Township supervisor Mike Cockerill reported on the White Lake Ambulance Authority, noting that mental health calls are on the rise. He said the authority is taking steps to train employees on how to deal with such calls since they can present much different challenges than a physical health call might. He also noted a lack of success recruiting younger volunteers for the WLAA; public commenter Sam Bender floated the idea of providing scholarships or some sort of additional compensation to attract more interest.