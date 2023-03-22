MONTAGUE — Amidst an overflow crowd Tuesday night, the White River Township planning commission scheduled a public hearing for Apr. 18, at which it will vote on approval of a revised zoning ordinance regarding solar facilities. The hearing will be part of the commission's regularly scheduled meeting but will take place at Montague High School to accommodate the presumed crowds.
The final version of the zoning ordinance will be posted on the township's website once it is available, but the commission largely expressed its approval of it as it stood, with only a couple of minor wording issues to be worked out pending consultation with Williams and Works' Nathan Mehmed and township attorney Cliff Bloom. Mehmed made another visit to the township Monday afternoon to iron out the final major changes to the ordinance at another well-attended meeting.
The changes are coming amidst a pending legal battle between the township and Lakeside Solar LLC, which filed suit against the township in late February for, among other things, failing to schedule a timely public hearing to approve its special use permit for a solar energy facility. The company has alleged that the changes to the ordinance are targeted at its proposed project, which according to National Grid Renewables' website would cover 1,700 acres of the township. Its suit also seeks to overturn a six-month moratorium on solar energy facilities that the township enacted in January, which the company claims is illegal and in violation of the township's own ordinance.
Township clerk Patti Sargent denied knowledge of the suit Monday afternoon and declined comment on the issue of whether the township is confident the revised ordinance would stand up to legal challenges. Mehmed declined comment on the same question.
The final ordinance is slated to include requirements for 600-foot setbacks from the fences that surround any utility-scale solar facility and "encourage" the preservation of USDA-defined prime farmland from solar facility use but not outright banning it.
As has become custom at township meetings, a large public comment section took place at both Mehmed's visit with the commission Monday and the Tuesday meeting. The majority of speakers at both meetings expressed opposition to the proposed solar facility, though a few speakers Tuesday argued in favor of the project.
Among Tuesday's comments, Melissa Lorenz spoke and said she had been in contact with Corey Lang, one of the co-authors of an oft-cited 2020 University of Rhode Island study that examined solar energy facilities' impact on nearby homes' values. Lorenz reported that Lang claimed the study was being updated and going through the peer review process again and for that reason he was not comfortable discussing the study.
Brenden Miller of the Michigan chapter of a pro-solar energy and pro-landowners' rights group called the Land & Liberty Coalition spoke and said in his view the proposed restrictions are targeted to the Lakeside Solar project and added that "if this were about prime farmland," the commission would simply ban any new construction on that land.
Also at the commission meeting Tuesday, the township approved a motion to vote on a potential zoning change for the Chemours property. The property may be rezoned to 'transitional open space', which would enable the township to keep the land from being publicly accessible until a cleanup of the still-contaminated area is done to a government entity's satisfaction. That vote will also take place at the Apr. 18 public hearing.
Sargent also delivered a report regarding EGLE, the state environmental department. She said the county's soil conservation had approved a logging operation going on on Valley Road at the north end of the township because it did not "disturb the earth" by pulling up the stumps left behind. Commission chair Sue Lloyd said the commission would have to look at that.