MONTAGUE — White River Township continued work on drafting a solar energy zoning ordinance amendment Monday as its planning commission met with attorney Nathan Mehmed of Williams and Works. The meeting, including a public comment period, lasted nearly three hours, underscoring how contentious the issue has become over the past few months.
"I thought Nathan from Williams and Works was fairly thorough," township clerk Patti Sargent said. "I thought he did a good job. I thought he was easy to understand. He was very clear. We've still got a lot of work to do."
The township has been wrestling with the issue of solar energy since late last year, when it was announced that National Grid Renewables was working on placing a solar facility in the township. The company is working with several township landowners on the deal, but some other landowners have taken umbrage at the facility, saying it is too large - the proposed facility would take up about one-sixth of the land mass in the small township - and does not fit within the township's master plan. The township recently imposed a six-month moratorium on any solar energy installation activities, although NGR's legal representatives have said such a moratorium is not legally enforceable.
Monday's meeting addressed several topics on the solar ordinance. Among topics discussed were 'setbacks', or how far away any solar facility's boundaries have to be from non-participating properties. So granular is some of the legalese that the ordinance specifies what position the solar panels are in when such a measurement is taken; Mehmed said for consistency's sake, the ordinance should use the panel's "maximum tilt" position. The township is seeking a 600-foot setback from non-participating properties, which lines up with the ordinance that was last updated in December 2018 and took effect the following January. It would also, the township believes, limit property value loss caused by an installation; the Providence Journal reported in 2020 that a University of Rhode Island study found about a seven percent loss in property value when a solar installation was within a tenth of a mile of the property, a number that dropped below two percent for installations a mile away.
However, Mehmed said the 600 feet would be larger than the setbacks for any ordinance he was aware of. Further, he put down the suggestion of requiring some sort of reimbursement to property owners for a loss of value, saying he doesn't believe such a thing could be required.
Drainage setbacks were also discussed, as the township wants to limit the stress any new facility would put on the Pierson drain. Mehmed suggested a 35-foot setback separating any fencing that would encompass the project from any Pierson easement. Discussion also included the potential impact of runoff water to the drain, although Mehmed said he knows of no evidence to suggest that solar panel water runoff would harm drinking water any more than runoff from a typical house would. Nevertheless, the idea of requiring preliminary testing of the Pierson water to match against results of post-solar installation testing was floated.
Mehmed also noted that solar companies generally plant trees surrounding their facilities, in part to alleviate any potential glare coming off panels. Those, too, can be regulated, with discussions on what kind of trees would be permissible to plant under the ordinance.
As has often occurred at these meetings, emotional public comments followed. One visitor from out of town, Brendan Miller of the Michigan chapter of the Land and Liberty Coalition, a pro-solar and pro-property rights group, implored people protesting against the solar facility to respect the property rights of farmers who chose to partner with NGR.
"Trust the farmer, not nonfarmers and not the government," Miller said.
Other public comments were against the facility - or at least its size - citing the township's master plan and other disagreements. One commenter, Melissa Lorenz, noted that National Grid's renewables division has only existed since October 2020 and questioned whether NGR would maintain the facility or sell it off to another company.
"If we're a community, we take into consideration how our actions affect everyone else," Lucinda Grover, who said she's back in White River Township after living in Grand Rapids for 40 years, said.
As the solar saga continues in White River Township, Sargent said Mehmed will be going over the proposed changes to the ordinance and that another meeting is scheduled for March 20 at 1 p.m.
"Hopefully we'll have things hammered down well enough so we can move forward (at that point)," Sargent said.
If final decisions on the ordinance come out of that meeting, a public hearing notice would follow, with a hearing taking place at least 15 days after such a notice is made public to allow for residents and nonresidents alike to weigh in before the ordinance is sent to the board.
"We have to have a public hearing where the public gets to weigh in on it and tell us what they think about it," Sargent said. "Anyone, of course, has a voice. We'll have to limit the time they talk; sometimes people are a little long-winded, and we do want to get home before midnight."