MONTAGUE — Following a lengthy public comment period, the White River Township planning commission unanimously recommended approval of a revised solar ordinance at its meeting Wednesday night in the Montague High School auditorium.
The meeting was moved to the auditorium to accommodate an expected large crowd, and indeed many more people came than could have comfortably fit into the township hall a few miles away. The revised ordinance now goes to the board for adoption at a to-be-scheduled meeting that will likely also be held at the high school, if the public's reaction to township clerk Patti Sargent's suggestion was an indication.
In a concurrent move, the commission unanimously approved a motion to rescind the solar moratorium that was enacted in January.
A total of 61 people spoke during the scheduled public comment period, with 43 people speaking in favor of the revised ordinance and 18 against it (one of those against it was against any form of solar power). In addition, Sargent said the township had received about 150 letters about the issue over the past few months, with about 10 percent of them in favor of solar energy projects. She also noted that several letter writers claimed to have had their minds changed on the issue during the moratorium period.
Unlike the 2019 ordinance, the revised version contains specific provisions regarding what are defined as "utility-scale solar energy systems", most notably a 600-foot setback from their surrounding fence line and non-participating parcels as well as an acreage cap of five percent of township land (about 500 acres) being permitted for their use. Many who spoke in favor of the ordinance requested a cap of two percent, citing the Consumers Energy website's statement that it anticipates less than two percent of Michigan farmland would be needed to achieve the state's renewable energy goals.
Township attorney Clifford Bloom said the impetus for the revision was an awareness of the increasing amount of utility-scale systems being installed.
Of course, the ordinance change is inextricable from the proposed Lakeside Solar development in the township, the public opposition that resulted from it or the legal action now pending against the township in an effort to push the project through.
Many of those who approved of the ordinance thanked the board and commission for their work on the issue and said the five percent mark was a good compromise between solar advocates and residents who are against large-scale solar projects; one pro-ordinance speaker cited an old adage that a good compromise leaves everyone dissatisfied.
Among those speaking against the revised ordinance, the most common complaints were a need to fight climate change, concern about pending legal action against the township and infringement on the property rights of landowners, the latter of which was echoed by Michelle McLean, a partner at Bolhouse, Hofstee & McLean in Grandville.
Attorney Seth Arthur, one of the Varnum LLP attorneys working on Lakeside Solar's behalf in the case, said his clients were not advised or kept in the loop on these ordinance changes and added he hoped the two parties could resume the professional relationship they enjoyed prior to "taking a negative turn" in late 2022.
That relationship led to township supervisor Mike Cockerill, who is not on the planning commission and was not heard from Wednesday, being hit with a recall petition in March. The petition alleges that Cockerill used his position as supervisor to work on the 2019 ordinance without disclosing his relationship to Lakeside Solar. Cockerill appealed a county election commission's ruling that the petition was clear and factual last week; he has declined comment on the issue multiple times.