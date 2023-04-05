White River Township released its updated solar ordinance on its website Tuesday, with specific added language regarding what the township calls "utility-scale solar energy systems". An April 19 public hearing is set for Montague High School at 6:30 p.m. for the planning commission to vote on sending the updated ordinance to the township board for enactment.
"It looks like it's a good ordinance," township clerk Patti Sargent said. "If the commission approves it, then it would go to the township board for final approval."
The next scheduled board meeting after the April 19 hearing is May 9, but Sargent said she was unsure if the ordinance could be on the agenda for that meeting or if a special meeting would have to take place to do so.
The new ordinance is the product of consultation between the township planning commission, its attorney Clifford Bloom, and zoning planner Nathan Mehmed of Williams & Works, who's met with the commission twice in recent months.
The township's ordinance was last updated in 2019 with no specific provisions governing the installation of larger systems. The township planning commission has worked on new changes since late 2022, when it became public knowledge that National Grid Renewables had entered into a contract with several township landowners for a new solar energy facility. One of those landowners is supervisor Mike Cockerill, who has faced public criticism for a perceived conflict of interest and is now the target of a recall petition.
The previous solar ordinance included a subsection 16.06MM that governed ground-mounted solar energy systems and required a special land use permit for any such system. The new subsection specifically identifies utility-scale systems with a statement of purpose for the change: "White River Township finds that the production of energy through the installation of solar energy systems is a matter closely connected with the public health, safety, and welfare of the community. The purpose of this Section is to strike an appropriate balance between the interests of community residents, real property owners, and businesses interested in harnessing the energy of the sun through the installation and use of utility-scale solar energy systems."
In noting the requirements for a special land use, the ordinance would require any new installation not "adversely impact the property values" of any building within a mile and said this standard will not be considered met if "substantial evidence" shows any such buildings or lots have lost at least 15 percent of their value. The ordinance also would require that no such structures dominate other area land uses or adversely affect environmental features.
Another key change to the ordinance is that it would permit no more than five percent of township land - just over 500 acres - be covered by utility-scale solar systems. This by itself would prevent the approval of the NGR project, which is proposed for approximately 1,700 acres, or 16.8 percent of township land. The ordinance also would prohibit any such system to exceed 80 acres per parcel of land and treats any such parcel within a mile of each other as contiguous for purposes of that requirement.
Various other requirements in the proposed ordinance govern maximum height of a component for such a system (12 feet), glare, noise level, lighting and more.
Attendance has been high at many recent township meetings, and the move of the April 19 hearing to MHS indicates no less is expected at that meeting.
"We expect quite a large crowd," Sargent said.