MONTAGUE — One after another Tuesday night, citizens of White River Township stood up and spoke their piece about the proposed solar farm that National Grid Renewables presented to the community five days prior. A scheduled board meeting had the feel of an impromptu city hall gathering.
Close to a hundred people were crammed into the small main room of the township hall; clerk Patti Sargent noted before the meeting began in earnest that she'd never seen so many people in the hall in 12 years.
Every single person that signed up to speak during the public comment portion of the meeting - a list so long it required two pieces of paper - was against the proposed solar farm. Their objections were probably best summed up by a man named Nick, one of the last to speak. He did not give his last name but said he was a 14-year veteran of the Air Force who had moved to Montague, and specifically the township, with his family specifically for a quiet life in wide open spaces, which in his view the proposed facility would damage.
"This is some bulls---," Nick said to enthusiastic approval.
The solar farm, according to NGR's presentation last Thursday, would produce 200 megawatts of energy, which is 10 times the energy produced by the facility on Dicey Rd. in Montague, and would therefore require 10 times the material.
Maybe the only silent person for most of the meeting was township supervisor Mike Cockerill, who per township regulations recused himself from most of the meeting until chiming in on some unrelated housekeeping notes at the end of it. According to some speaking at the meeting, Cockerill's land is some of the land being set aside for this project. The first person to publicly speak, a man named Tim, said, "Shame on you, Mike" as part of his comments.
Cockerill declined comment immediately after the meeting and phone calls attempting to reach him were unsuccessful.
It was clear that the township board members participating in the meeting were themselves against the solar farm. Before public comment even began, they had voted 4-0 - Cockerill was recused - to establish a six-month moratorium on any matters related to solar energy in order for the board to get more information. Treasurer Deborah Harris took pains to tell the crowd that the participating members of the board had not invited the proposed development to the township.
It's unclear how successful that planned moratorium will be, as trustee George Dufresne cautioned observers that National Grid Renewables may take the township to court over it. (The solar farm is not projected to begin construction until the beginning of 2024, but several regulatory hoops need to be jumped through prior to that.) On the advice of their attorney, the board is looking into hiring a consultant from Grand Rapids company Williams and Works to go over their options.
As the comments continued, some in line ended up passing on their own comments because previous speakers had already articulated what they wanted to say. One after another - Denise Eilers, Matthew Hedges, Chris Stark, Ron Heeres, Joel Smith, Lori Sheehan, Craig Smith and others - lodged objections to the facility, seemingly each with a different disagreement.
"The sheer size of this exceeds (what's allowed by) existing ordinances," Heeres said.
Stark, who's been public about her battle with metastatic breast cancer - and noted that there's a high cancer rate, especially among younger people, in the area that could have links to the old duPont and Hooker tanneries - invoked those age-old environmental fiascoes. Saying that there's much unknown about the long-term effects of exposure to some of the materials needed to build solar panels, she said, "In 20 years, what will the next cleanup bring?"
Joel Smith read from NGR's special use permit application, which he said referred to the land planned for the project as "marginally acceptable farmland". Township residents vehemently disagree with that characterization, believing the acreage to be very suitable for farming; for that reason, Smith said, the application itself was being lodged under false pretenses.
Hedges noted that Claybanks Township has enacted a no-solar, no-wind policy - Harris said they didn't know how Claybanks was able to do that without apparent legal ramifications but said they would ask - and claimed that two-thirds of the township is on record saying redevelopment of its existing farmland should be discouraged.
Several residents said if the solar farm plan goes through, they will sell their houses, and Hedges' wife Elizabeth chimed in saying she is a realtor at Coldwell Banker and has already fielded many calls from residents saying the same.
Once all the comments had been made, Sargent added that the board had been told they had a "robust zoning ordinance, but we didn't hire an expert (to write it), so now we're going to hire one to make it even better".
In an ironic twist, one of the final items on the agenda was that Sargent said the solar panels on the township building itself were operational. The board then appointed Ron Bailey, one of the public commenters at the meeting, to the Zoning Board of Appeals, which drew enthusiastic approval as well.