MONTAGUE — The White River Township board addressed several issues at its Tuesday meeting, including approving a small millage request for the coming November election.
The board unanimously voted to go forward with a request for a millage increase of 0.2674 mills, which would return the township millage to an even one mill, or $1 per $1,000 of taxable property value. Township treasurer Deb Harris said the slight increase — about 27 cents per $1,000 — is needed to conduct general township business. Harris said if approved, the increase would raise about $36,000 in tax revenue for the township.
An identical request was voted down by 19 votes, 227-208, in the May 2020 elections. It was discussed that the township millage rate has decreased over the years; clerk Patti Sargent said back in the 1960s the rate was 1.3 mills before it dropped to one. Further recent drops have been due to the Headlee amendment in Michigan, which ensures property tax rates do not outpace inflation.
Also in the meeting, the board did not appear receptive to a request made by the Chemours Environmental Action Committee to act as a fiduciary for the purpose of grant requests. CEIC made the request because, in its view, pushing the state department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) to be involved with plans for cleanup of the Chemours site while also making grant requests from EGLE created an awkward situation. Harris said the township’s accountant, Sarah Kanitz of Lake Michigan CPA out of Ludington, had advised against such an arrangement. According to their discussions, having the township be legally responsible for grant money “would be complicated.”
Instead of the township becoming directly involved with CEIC grant requests, Harris advised the group file paperwork to become a 501©3 nonprofit, which could make donations to the group tax-deductible. CEIC’s response, although it marked its five-year anniversary this summer, according to trustee Laura Anderson, is that it considers itself a “short-term” group. Such a move would, they said, take months to complete.
During discussion of planning commission matters, trustee George Dufresne said efforts to move toward creating a zoning enforcement officer position were, to put it mildly, “a work in progress.” A suggestion was made that the commission could stage informal town hall style meetings for zoning issues to be raised; no formal minutes would be kept. In a related matter, clerk Patti Sargent said the response was very low to a community survey recently sent out regarding potential updates to the township master plan. The town hall style meetings could bring more input on that front as well.
During public comment, township resident Phil Rogers spoke on behalf of himself and other residents (including a neighbor who attended the meeting and also lodged a brief complaint about the guardrail) who live near the Old Channel Trail and Ferry Street intersection near the Old Channel Inn. Rogers argued that a guardrail in the area violates the zoning ordinance because it impedes vehicles. In particular, Rogers said his neighbor has repeatedly dealt with vehicles, including ones delivering Rogers’ own propane, that have crossed into her property simply because there is no other way to reach his house. He said the zoning ordinance’s public safety provisions justify the removal of the guardrail, which is very hard for large vehicles to negotiate. Rogers said his own full-size pickup has difficulty on the road.
The board suggested Rogers have the area surveyed to determine potential property-line issues, and he replied that process is in motion.
Rogers added that the issue is that a roadway used to exist in the area that made driving in the area much more navigable; Sargent noted she remembers this road and said it was removed in the 1970s because young people at the time would drive at dangerous speeds in circles on the road. Whatever the reason, Rogers said, the result is that the area is now “a spider web” of roads that are hard for residents to work around.