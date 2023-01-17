MONTAGUE — The White River Township board approved the zoning amendment calling for a six-month moratorium on solar energy systems at a special meeting Tuesday afternoon. The moratorium was presented by the township planning commission, which itself approved it last Thursday.
The vote was unanimous apart from the abstention of township supervisor Mike Cockerill, who recused himself because his land is among the land being considered in a proposed solar energy facility. The ordinance will be adopted after the township fulfills its legal responsibility to place a public notice in a local newspaper.
The board approved the measure despite the public comment of Seth Arthur, counsel for Lakeside Solar and an attorney at Varnum LLP in Grand Rapids. Arthur shared his view that the moratorium as presented is illegal under Michigan law because the township already has a zoning ordinance that governs solar energy installations and moratoriums cannot be granted without a tie to public health or the general welfare. He said that the moratorium was clearly targeted to the new Lakeside Solar project, noting that no other solar projects have yielded special-use permit applications in the township since its adoption, which he believes violates the township's own ordinance on the matter.
Arthur added that he believes the 30-second limit placed on public comment at last Thursday's special meeting of the planning commission was a violation of the Open Meetings Act. He concluded by encouraging the board to deny the ordinance. No specific legal action was threatened.
Other public comments included Melissa Lorenz, who responded to Arthur's point about "the general welfare" being a justification for a moratorium by saying the welfare of the township had already been affected by the controversial solar project.
"If that isn't the general welfare, your quality of life, I don't know what is," Lorenz said.
Dave Pickard said the size of the solar energy facility being proposed - opponents say the facility would cover about one-sixth of the land in the township, and National Grid Renewables and Lakeside Solar have not disputed that publicly - requires a special use permit beyond the scope of the zoning ordinance. Ron Harry concurred with that view, and said while he supports the solar energy facility installation, he wants to "see it go in the right way" and believes Lakeside Solar should work with the township on the matter.