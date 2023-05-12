MONTAGUE — The White River Township board received notice Tuesday from a township resident that they plan to file a petition for a referendum election on the revised solar ordinance that was passed April 26 by the township board and will take effect May 12.
Township clerk Patti Sargent read the letter, which was sent by an unnamed resident, during Tuesday’s board meeting. Treasurer Deb Harris said after the meeting that she was unsure whether the township could publicly release the name of the letter’s author.
The proposed referendum, the board said, would place the revised ordinance on township ballots for the November election, with a simple yes-or-no choice on whether to retain the ordinance or throw it out and revert to the 2019 version of the ordinance.
The revised ordinance contained extra provisions regarding what it called “utility-scale” solar energy systems that were not in place in the previous ordinance, and effectively removed from consideration a proposed 1,700-acre facility Lakeside Solar applied to construct in the township by limiting such facilities to about 500 acres, or 5% of the township’s land.
For the referendum to make it onto the ballot, Sargent said, the petitioner would have to collect “135 to 140” signatures from registered township voters stating they want one.
If the referendum makes it onto the ballot, it could potentially be on the same ballot as a recall election targeting township supervisor Mike Cockerill. Cockerill appealed a county election commission ruling that the language of the petition for the recall was clear and factual on the grounds that the allegations in the petition were untrue, but the appeal was denied Friday, April 28. Judge Matthew Kacel ruled that the truthfulness of the petition was a question for township voters and was not the court’s to adjudicate.
The petition claims that Cockerill has a financial interest in Lakeside Solar, which has pending litigation against White River Township regarding its application for a special use permit for a solar energy facility, and did not disclose that interest to the public while working on the 2019 solar ordinance.
“I just want to clear my name,” Cockerill said after Tuesday’s meeting, saying he can prove the petition’s allegations are untrue.
Cockerill also questioned why the state’s recall process states petitions for recall must be “clear and factual” if the truthfulness of the allegations in them are not considered by the election commission. He said Judge Gregory Pittman, the dissenting vote in the 2-1 ruling that the petition was clear and factual, tried to get county clerk Nancy Waters and treasurer Tony Moulatsiotis to vote with him in the original clarity hearing but was unable to do so.
Muskegon County election coordinator Lori Hayes said Dave Pickard, a township resident who filed the recall petition, has until Aug. 4 to collect 220 signatures from township voters in support of the petition and supply them to Hayes. She noted that the oldest of those signatures can be no more than 60 days old when she receives them. She added that she has not yet received paperwork officially informing her Cockerill’s appeal was denied, though she knows both Cockerill and Pickard have received it.
Once the signatures have been collected and verified, Cockerill would be placed on the ballot, and others can apply to run for township supervisor opposite him. Cockerill is a Republican, but Hayes said those of any party affiliation, or none, would be eligible to run for supervisor if the recall is on the ballot.
“Both parties can submit candidates, Republican and Democratic,” Hayes said. “Mr. Cockerill is automatically on the ballot because he’s the person being recalled...Once I receive the signatures and they’re verified to be accurate, if someone wants to come in and file an affidavit, they can run with no party affiliation.”
The latest turn in the solar energy controversy in the township ended what was up to that point a relatively boilerplate board meeting. The board voted 4-1, with Cockerill dissenting, not to brine White River Township roads this year after a brief discussion of the potassium chloride that is in the brine. Brining roads is a process used in some cold-weather areas to lower the freezing temperature of water and make it less likely for ice to coat the road in winter.
The board was concerned that runoff from the brine could get into Lake Michigan, the same reason it declined to have the road brined in 2022. Sargent said there is no alternative option the township has to combat icy roads because Muskegon County has authority over the roads and will not allow any other method to be used.
The board approved the township’s support of a planned Catholic Heart work camp run by the Knights of Columbus. Former K of C grand knight Dave Sipka said the plan is for student volunteers to work on fence repair and pulling trees that are near graves in the township cemetery.
Also in the board meeting, Sargent said that only one no-wake buoy will be in White River Township this summer, along with one in Fruitland Township, as opposed to the normal two. Because only one buoy will be placed, the township will not have to pay for buoy maintenance this year as it normally does. The White Lake Association, Sargent said, will place the buoys in both townships by Memorial Day weekend.