MONTAGUE — Another large crowd turned out Thursday night for a special meeting of the White River Township planning commission, with Montague High School as the venue. The planning commission unanimously voted (with zoning administrator George Dufresne abstaining) to establish the six-month moratorium on issuing or constructing any solar energy facilities that was first proposed at a heavily-attended Dec. 11 meeting of the township board. The commission will send the moratorium to the township board for adoption at another special meeting Tuesday at noon.
All these meetings and discussions have been a big shock to the system for the township; clerk Patti Sargent said at that Dec. 11 meeting that it was the most attendance she’d ever seen at the township hall.
“It is a challenge, but we have a very dedicated planning commission,” chair Susan Lloyd said. “We all take it very seriously and are very attuned to doing the right thing legally and representing the community.”
The move continues a saga that began in earnest late last month when National Grid Renewables, the company leading the project, informed township residents about a proposed solar energy facility that would be constructed in the township. Construction was slated to begin early in 2024 with a completion date in 2025.
NGR had a few representatives in the front row of the crowd, but they did not speak, and director of development Ben Adamich declined to comment after the meeting.
The only agenda item for the meeting was the vote on the six-month moratorium, which the township said last month is aware could face legal challenge from NGR. No such challenge has officially begun yet.
The public comment portion of the meeting limited each speaker to 30 seconds and limited the topic to the moratorium. Lloyd reminded speakers multiple times that the moratorium was the topic at issue, not the proposed solar energy facility or solar energy writ large.
Most speakers voiced their support of the moratorium, and audience reaction indicated they were in the majority there as well. However, a handful of speakers, including two Montague High School students, did voice dissent, citing climate change and a need to embrace renewable energy to avoid future catastrophes.
Speaker Liz Hedges, supporting the moratorium, called for an economic impact study by a neutral party to determine what effect the facility would be expected to have on both the farmland it would be using and tourism, a key industry in the White Lake area. Lori Sheehan said the township should seek out other communities with solar facilities and ask them for their feedback on the matter. The consensus from the pro-moratorium speakers was that six months was a reasonable amount of time to ask to allow the township the chance to do due diligence on the proposed facility before making a final decision.
Opposing the moratorium, Alyssa Merten said, “We have zoning in place for a reason,” and called for residents to support local farmers to do what they deemed necessary to support their families, including accepting payment to use their land for the solar facility.
The facility has generated heavy controversy since its announcement. Disputes with the topic of solar energy as a whole have been raised, but township residents’ main argument against the facility has been its size. Opponents have claimed that one-sixth of land in the township would be utilized for the facility, a claim NGR has not disputed or addressed publicly.
Opponents of the facility have organized an informal group, Stop Industrial Solar in White River Township, and had a sign-up sheet outside the meeting to allow like-minded people to share information on the topic. The group also has a Facebook page.
Lloyd said she appreciates the township’s support and its patience as the commission and board continues to work through the controversial and complex issues it is facing with the proposed solar facility.
“It’s a challenge but it’s what you do when you live in a community,” Lloyd said. “
We are looking at all aspects (of the facility). It’s comprehensive...I hope we can exhibit respect.”