MONTAGUE — After months of silence on the issue, White River Township supervisor Mike Cockerill spoke at Tuesday night's board meeting, maintaining the stated rationale for a pending recall election targeting him is inaccurate.
Before a large crowd, several of whom were there to support him, Cockerill read a prepared statement during the public comment period. In it he addressed the claims made by petitioner Dave Pickard in a recall election, an election now scheduled for Nov. 7 after Cockerill's repeated attempts to appeal the recall were unsuccessful.
Pickard's petition alleges that Cockerill, prior to his most recent re-election in 2020, "conspired with others to form Lakeside Solar LLC to bring a massive solar panel project" to White River Township and kept his relationship to Lakeside Solar secret until last November, when National Grid Renewables' plan to construct a solar energy facility in the township became public.
Cockerill argued his relationship with Lakeside Solar was limited to signing a lease; his land is among the land planned for the solar energy facility, now in a holding pattern pending Lakeside Solar's litigation against the township. The suit seeks to block the township's newest revision to its solar ordinance and force it to revert back to the one devised in 2019, which would legally permit the 1,700-acre solar energy facility to be built.
"I first told the township board there was interest in wide-scale solar in January 2019," Cockerill said in his statement. "They expressed interest in it. I didn't even attend most of the planning commission meetings in which the township crafted (the 2019) solar ordinance. The board became aware of my conflict of interest then, but (basically) no one was attending our meetings at the time. I abstained when the ordinance was approved, and the board knew why."
Cockerill went on to say he didn't solicit solar energy companies to come to the township, claiming National Grid Renewables is the fourth company to express interest in a solar energy facility. Their interest, Cockerill said, is due to the ability to connect a facility to the power grid on Eilers Road.
"Solar companies were here asking and answering questions during the (2019) ordinance process," Cockerill said. "Nothing was kept secret."
Cockerill added that the first person to tell him not to resign after the issue became public was the township's own attorney, Clifford Bloom, and that a member of the planning commission told him that given the state of the farming business in general and Cockerill's own age (73), "I'd be crazy not to sign a lease" with a solar company if offered.
Cockerill's statement sparked a lengthy public comment period in which those for and against his recall spoke. Pamela Balcom, a township resident in favor of the recall, claimed her husband Tim attended the October 2022 township board meeting asking what board members knew about pending projects in the township and received no response.
"If what Mike says is true, someone on this board is lying, because I've heard board members were sucker-punched by this," Balcom said.
Clerk Patti Sargent replied that the board couldn't address the issue because of the pending lawsuit, but treasurer Deb Harris did offer that there was some disagreement about the definition of "large-scale solar" and the first time she saw the NGR site plan was in November when it became public. Cockerill added that was also the case for him.
Later in the comment period, Grant Township resident Jack Woller, who said he also owns land in White River Township, said all legal announcements were made in the White Lake Beacon when they needed to be made, and added he'd looked over the December 2019 minutes to confirm Cockerill abstained when that year's solar ordinance was approved.
"I don't see how Mike has a conflict of interest if he stayed out of it," Woller said. "For years, this community has seen Mike as a stand-up guy. I don't understand these accusations. Is this what we're doing now?"
Several other commenters shared their thoughts as well, with a couple asking why board minutes from 2018 up until now can't be published on the township website. Harris replied the site doesn't allow for that big of an archive, but meeting minutes are publicly available at the township hall.
The pending Lakeside Solar suit was also part of the regular meeting business, as Harris went into some more detail about the millage proposal that will be on the Nov. 7 ballot. She reiterated the township will ask for an increase in the millage rate to get back to the one-mill mark ($1 per $1,000 of taxable property value) it used to be at before the rate slowly reduced over time due to the Headlee amendment in Michigan, which ensures property tax rates do not outpace inflation. The $31,000 or so that such a move would raise for the township, Harris said, would cover general operating expenses, including legal fees, which have blown well past the amount budgeted due to the Lakeside Solar suit.
Harris added because of the large inflation rate over the last year, this year was the first she could recall in some time where the township's millage rate did not decrease.
In other township business, the board (minus George Dufresne, who was absent) unanimously rejected a suggestion Sargent said was brought to her over the Labor Day weekend regarding performing an ultrasound of the Mouth Cemetery to determine what grave sites are available. The board noted the cemetery no longer accepts new grave purchases anyway - some preexisting purchases have not yet been executed as the parties are still living - and the exorbitant cost of $400,000 makes it an impractical idea.
The board also appointed Craig Harris and Don Kline as interim zoning administrators while Dufresne is unavailable. The appointments were made unanimously apart from an abstention by Deb Harris, who is Craig's wife.
During the monthly reports, Cockerill said the White Lake Ambulance Authority has hired a new full-time paramedic, Angel Tracey. The new hire, Cockerill said, will enable the WLAA to stop having to find existing personnel to cover extra shifts, which will save the authority money on overtime costs.
"It's a win-win," Cockerill said.
The board also unanimously granted a request by planning commission chair Sue Lloyd to use the township hall as a gathering place to hold informal meetings the first Tuesdays of the month regarding the pending update to the township master plan. The meetings, Lloyd said, would simply be to address issues within the township that the commission could then consider when revising the master plan. When asked about a timeline for a master plan revision, Lloyd joked that she is retiring soon so she wants to complete it as soon as possible.
Also Tuesday, trustee Laura Anderson said the Chemours Environmental Impact Committee (CEIC) has been approved for a grant to study the degradation of the Sadony Bayou area. The Muskegon Conservation District, Anderson said, has agreed to be the group's fiduciary for the grant. CEIC will work with Pat Jarrett, who previously worked with the Muskegon Watershed Assembly, on the project.