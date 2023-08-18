Capt. Tom Dickinson, a 1991 Whitehall High School alum, assumed command of the Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) Friday, Aug. 11 with a change of command ceremony at the Washington Navy Yard. There Dickinson relieved predecessor and friend Rear Admiral Kevin Byrne.
In his new role, according to NAVSEA, Dickinson oversees a group of “more than 29,000 scientists, engineers, technicians and support personnel, both civilian and active duty, at eight Surface Warfare Divisions and two Undersea Warfare Divisions across the country.” NAVSEA has two headquarters, in Washington, D.C. and Newport, Rhode Island.
“It’s really exciting because it’s my first real enterprise leadership role,” Dickinson said. “They all have their areas of expertise, whether it’s data analytics in Corona, California, data production in Newport or electronic warfare in Crane, Indiana. It’s mentally stimulating to have so many different areas distributed all over the country, with the country’s best scientists and engineers working on the navy of the future, and the one after that.
“Figuring out how to lead the organization, not to get in their way but to advocate for the barriers that need to be removed for them to be successful, to champion the things they need to do for the Navy to be ready for war if that would come to pass, it’s the most exciting job I’ve had. It’s my first week on the job and it’s super busy, but every moment I spend in it, I’m learning a ton and my excitement is building.”
Dickinson participated in his first ceremony in his new role this week, traveling to Crane to swear in a new commanding officer on that base Wednesday.
Dickinson happens to be childhood friends of another Whitehall alum-turned-military officer, Air Force brigadier general Josh Olson. He can, however, trace his interest in a military career to a single conversation he had with another Whitehall classmate, Tai Duong. A son of Vietnamese immigrants who escaped their home country during the war years and made it to Cambodia before ending up in West Michigan, Tai and his older brother Ngan (now known as Robert) felt a sense of duty to pay back the U.S. for what it had done for their family. Robert attended the Naval Academy and served a long military career — he’s since written a book about his experiences called Becoming Americans that is available online — while Tai ultimately went to the University of Michigan and joined the ROTC.
From that moment, the notion of a military career never escaped Tom’s mind.
“If I hadn’t had that conversation, I wouldn’t be here,” Dickinson recalled.
Set on following that same path, Dickinson applied to all four major military academies — West Point, the Air Force Academy and the Coast Guard Academy as well as Navy, his dream school. Dickinson joked he liked the uniforms of the Navy best of the four branches, but the idea of being on the water for his career spoke to him, perhaps because he lived on White Lake growing up with parents Jerry and Lee.
Tom was, impressively, accepted into all four academies. Navy was the last to accept him, and in fact Tom had a meeting scheduled with a West Point officer to accept an appointment there when he got the good news. As a result, he had to politely decline his West Point spot.
After graduating from Navy in 1995, Dickinson’s dream was assuming command of a ship. As he bounced around the world from assignment to assignment — his parents said he’s been to Europe, South America, Hawaii, the Caribbean, the Suez Canal and pretty much anywhere else you can imagine — he could hardly envision anything beyond that.
“That was something I had a hard time getting my head around, but that was my ultimate goal,” Dickinson said. “Still today, that is kind of the pinnacle of a career when you have command of your own ship. I thought that would be a stretch and anything after that would definitely be icing on the cake.”
That dream was achieved in 2012, when he was named commanding officer of the U.S.S. Barry — coincidentally enough, relieving Byrne in that position as well. While in command of the Barry in 2014, Dickinson received the prestigious Vice Admiral James Bond Stockdale Award for Inspirational Leadership.
After his time on the Barry, Dickinson changed course and pursued a move to the business side of the Navy, becoming an acquisition professional. Remarkably enough, in his first job in that branch of the Navy, Dickinson relieved Byrne again, making Aug. 11 the third time he’s done so.
“That’s kind of starting over again, getting into the Pentagon and the funding of platform ships, weapons systems, combat ships,” Dickinson said. “That was a steep learning curve, and luckily I found it equally enjoyable.”
He proved equally good at it, moving up the ranks quickly. By the end of 2018, he’d been appointed AEGIS BMD Weapon Systems Program Manager at the Missile Defense Agency in Virginia, and in 2021 he was named executive assistant to the Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Research, Development and Acquisition. That led him to his new position.
The ceremony, said Tom’s mother Lee, was remarkable in its “pomp and circumstance.” Much of Tom’s family was able to be there, as well as old roommates from the Academy; Olson couldn’t make it to the ceremony but did join the family later for a reception.
“The Navy Band was there,” Lee said. “They had to inspect the troops. We had a military escort from the reception building to the park where the reception was held. Military people were standing on both sides of us escoriting us to our seats. We were right there in the front row.”
Dickinson credited his Whitehall upbringing for shaping him into what he’s become. At home, he said his parents did an excellent job instilling the key values of faith, work and family, and at school he especially remembered his teachers and coaches.
“There’s something about the school and the sports,” Dickinson said. “Our coaches were big influences. Jim Heeres was our football coach and he taught history and self-discovery. Bruce Baxter was our football coach and a teacher in the school. Ken Jahn was a huge influence on me. He was my track coach and an awesome teacher. I think because it was a small town and we were lucky enough to have teachers who invested in us in the classroom and outside school, that really helped.”
Dickinson’s naval career is closing in on 30 years, a mark at which point he’s technically eligible for retirement, but neither he nor his parents think that day is imminent. Tom’s new position at NAVSEA has him excited for what’s to come.
“At this point in a career, every additional job you’re assigned and have an opportunity to work with, it’s kind of unpredictable and a blessing,” Dickinson said. “I have no end date on my career yet. This is a new beginning. It could be anywhere from three to 10 (more) years. We all hang up the cleats at some point, but I’m enjoying every day in this role.”