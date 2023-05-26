Within the last week, the class of 2023 from both Whitehall and Montague turned their tassels and concluded their time at the high schools during their graduation commencements.
Montague invited teacher Melissa Treppa to share her speech as their guest speaker last Friday, as she reflected on her time spent with many of the students graduating.
“It’s all of the people that you share the building with,” Treppa said during her speech. “It’s the friendships, the relationships, it’s the connections you paint while you’re here. My hope is that when you leave and start your life after graduation, that you can find and create that magic for yourself. Ask questions, check in, approach your life with humility. Make mistakes, but own them and overcome them.”
Montague’s class president Erin Kanaar reminded her graduating classmates of the “overwhelming support” they have received over the years from not only school administrators and teachers, but also from the Montague community in general.
“Although we’re all excited to begin a new chapter in our lives, let’s not allow ourselves to forget the power that our community can hold when we support each other,” said Kanaar.
Many of the students from both Whitehall and Montague have plans for their future after graduation; including a mix of college, trade school, immediately joining the workforce, or joining the military.
“I challenge each and every one of you to not only recognize and accept the uncertainty in front of you, but to live in it and embrace it,” Whitehall class president Allison Tate said.
Regardless of what each student's plans are, administrators, teachers, parents and other classmates encourage graduates to work hard in whatever they choose to do.
“The best way forward is to continue,” said Whitehall class treasurer Addyson Bernhardt. “Never stop pushing yourself. Each and every person here will shape your life, good or bad. Be conscious of your actions and flourish in your abilities.”
During the Montague commencement ceremony, an emotional mention of and tribute was made in honor of their classmate, Kaitlynn Scott, who passed away in a tragic accident in 2019.
“When we lost Kaitlynn, it did and often still does feel impossible to find any ounce of light in such a dark situation,” Kanaar said. “I look back on that time and realize I have never felt such a strong sense of community. (...) Maybe the lesson we were supposed to learn from this was that we never know what’s going to happen, so we shouldn’t procrastinate on the things that really matter.”
Parents and friends hugged their graduates in the wake of their accomplishment, after they triumphantly received their diplomas and turned their tassels.
“Now that the graduation countdown is finally at zero, I wish you all the best,” said Kanaar. “I hope life after high school is all that we’re hoping it will be and more. Congratulations, I can’t wait to make awkward small talk with you in Walmart in 30 years.”