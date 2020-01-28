Wesco and Pepsi are working together to give away $20,000 of fountain drink profits to local schools.
Among the recipients of the 2019 Pepsi/ Wesco Challenge are both Whitehall and Montague high schools. From October to December every Wesco locations donated 1 cent from each fountain drink sold to local public high schools.
Whitehall High School received a check for $949, that was presented to the school on Wednesday, Jan. 22. Montague High School received a check in the amount of $597.
For Whitehall that would roughly amount to 94,900 cups of pop sold, and for Montague 59,700.
Whitehall High School Principal Dale McKenzie said they will be using their money from Wesco for student scholarships. Montague High School Principal Troy Moran said their money will be put into the school district’s general fund.