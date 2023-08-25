WHITEHALL — The main topic of debate at the Whitehall City Council meeting Tuesday was the art wall. Located on the bike trail and tunnel across from Goodrich Park, it has sparked controversy and turning heads due to the “lack of monitoring” on what is being displayed on the wall.
Avery Jura, recent Whitehall High School graduate and creator of the art wall, was present at the meeting and spoke during the public comment section about different ideas he has on how to improve the art wall in general. However, with him leaving for college this week, he has passed down the responsibility of removing any profanity or inappropriate comments from the art wall to other trusted Whitehall young adults.
Most public comments Tuesday were in regards to the art wall. In general, it is agreed the art wall is a good idea for people of all ages and backgrounds in White Lake to get in touch with their creativity. However, many also agree the art wall committee needs to dedicate more time and frequency on checking what is painted on the wall and removing what does not belong there.
Jura and community members made suggestions on what to change to improve the art wall and the way it functions. Per the previous council meeting Aug. 8, a sign was put up near the wall explaining the rules. But it was painted over and vandalized. Instead of paying for a new sign, Jura suggested putting a clear film over top. If it were to get painted over again, the art wall staff can simply peel off and replace the film, rather than investing in a new sign. Jura also said he wants to gather more volunteers, who would be responsible for watching over the art wall and removing anything that is inappropriate.
A White Lake community member suggested the idea of partnering with the Arts Council of White Lake, and developing the wall into a community class where people can learn to paint from other community members and art students. It was argued an additional benefit to this idea being the participants’ paintings would be displayed outdoors, for all eyes to see.
The final suggestion from Jura is that there be an application process through the City of Whitehall. Applications would be found at City Hall. The application would require a statement idea or a sketch of what the painting would look like. In order for someone to paint on the art wall, their application would have to be approved. However, Jura feels this takes away the point of the art wall, which is for people in the community to understand art is for everyone, so he prefers for this idea to be a last resort.
“It’s a canvas for everybody,” Jura said. “Regardless of skill level of the people that are painting on it, I think it’s important that it’s there so everyone feels like they have a part. I think the beauty of the wall isn’t in the talent of individuals, but in the collectiveness of the community and how everyone comes together.”
Most council members fell in agreement to continue the art wall as an experiment either until the weather starts turning or there is improvement in censorship. They will also require the paint be removed from the bridge and both sides of the walls outside of the tunnel.
To learn more about the art wall, they group in charge of it posts on Facebook and Instagram at inspirationartwall.