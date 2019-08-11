WHITEHALL – The City of Whitehall will be replacing a 13-year-old police cruiser with a 2020 Ford Police Interceptor Utility AWD.
The city council, at its July 23 meeting, approved a resolution to purchase the cruiser through the State of Michigan purchasing program.
The low bid which was approved is $35.537 from Leasing Specialists LLC. The only other bid was $36,487.89 from Ford Credit Municipal Finance.
The city will be leasing the new vehicle over a three year period. After that they can purchase the cruiser for $1. The annual lease payment will be $11,712.
The council has budgeted for the cruiser purchase in the 2019-2020 budget.
The city has also budgeted up to $5,000 for additional equipment needed for the vehicle.
Police Chief Roger Squiers said he doesn’t even know the milage on the 2006 Ford Crown Victoria Police Interceptor because the odometer stopped working and the cost of repair was more than he wanted to spend for that age of vehicle.