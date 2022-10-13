At a brief meeting Tuesday evening, the Whitehall city council primarily spoke about the Muskegon County Resource Recovery Center, or what was formerly known as the Muskegon County Wastewater System. The county system was built in the mid-1970s with one treatment facility in Whitehall Township, and a second was added on Apple Ave. in Moorland and Egelston Townships. Since it opened, Whitehall Township has been a member. On Wednesday, Oct. 5 a $60 million grant was approved for the new Muskegon County sewer main. This will significantly benefit the dairy industry in West Michigan, along with agricultural investments and employment opportunities.
In the discussion led by Scott Huebler, the city manager of Whitehall, Huebler stated to the council that this change will overall be effective for the county of Muskegon.
“Industrial expansion in Coopersville has pushed their sewage treatment capabilities to their limits," Huebler said. "As a cost-effective solution and a significant economic development project, connecting Coopersville will result in the creation of 145 jobs and private capital investment of $187 million."
Besides new employment opportunities and boosts in tax revenue, the new sewer main will alleviate Coopersville’s wastewater system, and the additional sewage flow will help stabilize sewer rates in Muskegon County. It will also add needed flow to the system’s unused capacity. By adding large agricultural businesses to the system, such as Fairlife and Swanson Pickle, rates of wastewater will be sustained for businesses and homeowners alike when changes are expected to be completed in 2025.