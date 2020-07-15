WHITEHALL – On Thursday, July 9 city council approved, via Zoom, the sale of roughly two acres of land to the Freedom Boat Club.
The boat club's initial offer of $2,00 per acre was rejected by the city council. However, the second offer of $5,000 per acre was made and accepted by the city council.
“Freedom Boat Club has asked to purchase roughly two acres in our industrial park for a storage facility and maintenance facility along with a small office," said city manager Scott Huebler.
"They originally offered $2,000 per acre. The asking price is $7,500. The board rejected their offer to which they have now countered at $5,000.
"This land has been for sale for quite some time. [The] sale will get [the] property back on [the] tax rolls.”
On that same evening, the council approved a $5,000 facade grant to Big John's Pizza, 104 N. Thompson Rd. As well as a $1,500 grant for Petsch Chiropractic Center, 104 W. Colby St.
“The City offers façade grants on a dollar per dollar match base with a maximum of $5,000. Big John's [Pizza] is seeking $5,000 towards a $16,000 deck. Petsch [Chiropractor Center] is asking for $1,500 on a $3,000 entrance.
"Since its inception twelve years ago, 31 grants have been approved with awards of $109,000 resulting in private investments of $282,000.”
Huebler said in a follow up that Big John's is not located in the city's business district, and will be responsible for the costs incurred from various code issues that might come up with the construction of a deck.